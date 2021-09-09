Bristol, Tenn. sets forth traffic plan for race weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol Tennessee along with other agencies have created a plan to manage traffic during the race weekend.

Race weekends always bring a large amount of traffic to a rather small area in Bristol, Tenn. Knowing that, a plan that includes arrival route details, parking guidelines, and exit routes has been put in place.

Bristol, Tenn. Traffic Engineer David Metzger says the plan was developed for the safety of citizens and visitors, and that special attention was paid to pedestrian foot traffic.

A press release from the City of Bristol encourages fans to arrive early to account for unforeseen delays and delays caused by security checkpoints.

The release also reminds race fans and others attending or around the events that it is illegal to sell, trade, or exchange tickets or other items on public roads. The selling of items must be down on private property with a business license.

In addition, golf carts and ATVs can not be used on public streets and public rights-of-way according to state law.