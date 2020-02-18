Bristol, Tenn. City Schools director defends credentials as board launches investigation

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation into the academic credentials Bristol, Tennessee Director of Schools Tom Sisk has been launched on the behest of the school board.

Nelson Pyle, Chairman of the Bristol, Tenn. School Board, announced the investigation at the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, moments before members of the public were offered time to publicly address Sisk’s misuse of his authority by claiming to have a doctorate.

SEE MORE: Bristol, Tenn. City Schools Director addresses doctorate title ‘I think I have the right experiences to prepare the district’

“Over the next few weeks, I have asked our attorney at Lewis Thompson to conduct an outside investigation into the concerns raised regarding the Director of Schools,” Pyle said. “Once the board has our attorney’s investigative report and recommendations, we will reconvene and address the Director of Schools’ future with Bristol Tennesee City Schools.”

The title has recently come into question after a concerned resident approached Sullivan County Commissioner Dr. Mark Hutton questioning the legitimacy of the city’s new Director of Schools’ use of the title Doctor.

As reported in the previous story below, in a phone interview with News Channel 11, Sisk said that he obtained a Doctorate of Numismatics from Ashwood University- an online degree program based out of Pakistan. Numismatics is the study of coins and other forms of currency.

SEE ALSO: Bristol, Tenn. Director of Schools addresses questions surrounding his doctorate title

At the end of Bristol Tennessee’s Board of Education meeting Monday night, the Director of Schools, Tom Sisk, addressed a crowded room to discuss his doctorate title.

SEE MORE: Questions raised over Bristol, TN’s Director of Schools’ qualification

Sisk called himself a doctor and used “Ph.D.” when signing his name. He later explained to News Channel 11 that he achieved a Doctorate of Numismatics from Ashwood University- an online degree program based out of Pakistan.

Monday night Sisk addressed the crowd at the board of education meeting saying in part, “All I can tell you is I have a heart for kids and I have a heart for the work and I think I have the right experiences to prepare the district so I am not going to talk anymore about the Numismatics, it isn’t relevant to what I am doing here. If you want to talk to me about my ability to be superintendent or director of schools, I will be more than happy to show you those qualifications, more than happy.”

Board members at the meeting declined to comment on the investigation.