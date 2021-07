National Night Out in Bristol, Tenn. in 2019. (Photo: WJHL)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department will host its 38th annual National Night Out on August 3.

The event will take place at Tennessee High School from 5-8 p.m.

Community members can enjoy free pizza, popcorn, and drinks plus inflatables for children. The police department will also give away school supplies and bicycle helmets while supplies last.

The goal of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between community members and law enforcement.