Bristol, Tenn. police to host active shooter response class

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department says seats are still available for an upcoming civilian active shooter response class.

The department will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course on Tuesday, November 19 at 6 p.m. inside the Tennessee High School auditorium.

The 90 minute-long course teaches the “Avoid, Deny, Defend” strategy for active shooter situations.

The class is free and open to the public. Click here to register.

For more information, contact BTPD Lt. Brian Hess at 423-989-3453 or bhess@bristol.tn.org.

