Bristol, Tenn. police to hold active shooter response class Tuesday night

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Do you know exactly how to respond in an active shooter situation?

If you don’t, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department can show you how on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

The department is holding a civilian response class, during which they will give tips on how to best survive the life-or-death situation.

After a mass shooting in Santa Clara just last week, and another in Fresno on Sunday, police want civilians to be able to care for themselves as best they can in a dangerous situation.

The class is being taught by Lieutenant Brian Hess inside the Tennessee High School auditorium.

Police describe the 90-minute event as being a “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event” (CRASE) and is free.

