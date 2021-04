BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old man.

According to a post from the City of Bristol, Ernest Snodgrass “wandered off from an assisted living facility on Shelby Lane.”

The post states he was las seen in a green shirt and blue jeans.

Snodgrass has a white beard and gray hair, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call BTPD at 423-989-5600.