Bristol, Tenn. Police: Investigation underway after reported shots fired near apartment complex

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a man was reported to be firing a shotgun in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to a release from BTPD, officers responded to the parking lot near the intersection of Cypress Street and Kentucky Avenue around 8:35 p.m.

The release says witnesses said they saw a man walking through the parking lot and firing shots from a shotgun while it was angled upward.

After officers arrived, they searched the area but could not find anyone matching the description given by witnesses.

The man was described as either a Hispanic or black male with a light complexion, dressed in black clothing and a hat.

Witnesses said after firing the shotgun, the suspect walked back to a dark-colored sedan and left the area.

Officers did recover several fired shotgun hulls in the parking lot, but there was no damage found to the nearby houses, apartments or vehicles.

No one was injured, according to BTPD.

As of Thursday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Jimmy Dillard at 423-968-1426 or by email at jdillard@bristoltn.org.