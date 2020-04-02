Bristol, Tenn. police: Investigation underway after 16-year-old transported to hospital with stab wounds

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in Bristol, Tennessee are investigating after a juvenile was transported to the Emergency Room.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, officers were flagged down by a driver around 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Weaver Pike and Cedar Valley Road.

The release says the driver, a 16-year-old boy, told officers he had been in a fight and had been stabbed in the back. The juvenile also reportedly said he had a laceration on his hand.

The 16-year-old was transported to the ER with what the release says were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the incident occurred at an address on Basham Hill Road.

As of Thursday morning, police are collecting evidence and interviewing multiple people who were possibly present when the alleged stabbing occurred.

Details are limited at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online an on-air for updates.