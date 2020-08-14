Bristol, Tenn. police investigating body found in creek

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a creek on Friday.

The police department says officers located the body around 2 p.m. in Beaver Creek in the 1800 block of 6th Street Extension.

The partially decomposed male body was found “ensnared on a tree that had fallen across Beaver Creek,” police said.

A cause of death has not been determined. The body will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lt. Dannielle Eller at ldeller@bristoltn.org or 989-5600.