Bristol, Tenn. police investigating after man injured in shooting at apartment Monday morning

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm in an apartment complex Monday morning.

According to a release from BTPD, the officers were called to the apartments at 100 Ash Street at 3:38 a.m.

Officers report finding a man with “a gunshot wound to the upper arm inside his apartment.”

The release says the person who shot the victim was also found inside.

Both people involved reportedly knew each other and were in the apartment prior to the shooting. Witnesses told investigators the two people were “involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.”

Both people were transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The release says investigators do not believe there is any danger to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call BTPD at 423-989-5568.