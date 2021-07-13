Bristol, Tenn. police identify top 5 crash areas in city from 2020

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has announced the city’s top five crash areas of 2020.

The top five crash areas are as follows:

West State Street at Medical Park Boulevard

West State Street at Medical Park Boulevard

Volunteer Parkway at Windsor Avenue

Volunteer Parkway at Broad Street

Volunteer Parkway at Weaver Pike

According to a release, officers are asking the public for help in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents and injuries in these areas.

With support from the community, we are hoping to drastically reduce the number of accidents at these locations. The top crash areas will be a primary focus for our department. Together, we can make the community safer. Bristol Tennessee Police Department

Anyone driving in the above areas is asked to be aware of the speed limit.