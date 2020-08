BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department have identified the remains found in Beaver Creek on August 14 as a man previously reported missing.

That man was identified by police as Orville Brown.

While Brown has been identified, police said the pathologist is still determining the cause of death.

Anyone that may have had contact or seen Orville Brown on August 5 or the day before are urged to contact Lt. Dannielle Eller at ldeller @bristoltn.org or 989-5600.

