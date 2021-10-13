Bristol, Tenn. Police hosting drug-take-back event

FILE – This June 14, 2011, file photo, shows the pills of the drug Lipitor in Willingboro, N.J. Researchers examined records of people taking cholesterol-lowering medicine between 2005 and 2016, a few years after a big change in treatment guidelines. They found encouraging drops, suggesting the change may be paying off. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members will have the opportunity to drop off any old, expired or unwanted medications on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 801 Anderson St., a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) said.

The no-questions-asked event will provide a secure drop-off for those looking out to clean out cluttered medicine cabinets, and no participants will need to provide identification.

Bristol Police will incinerate the old medications to rid the area of any safety or health hazards. The take-back event aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, to keep the environment clean and to avoid endangering aquatic life by using toilets to dispose of medicine.

Liquids and syringes will not be accepted. This disposal is available to the public; doctors’ offices and clinics should follow Drug Enforcement Administration guidelines to dispose medications.