Bristol, Tenn. police captain Charlie Thomas plans to run for Bristol, Va. Sheriff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee police captain has announced his intent to run for Sheriff of Bristol, Virginia.

Captain Charlie Thomas of the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department posted on social media late last week about his intention to run.

A post on Thomas’s “Charlie Thomas for Bristol, VA Sheriff” Facebook page read in part, “I hope, given the opportunity, you’ll see that I have the skills and experience needed to guide the Sheriff’s Office through the existing issues, especially with the jail situation, as well as any issues that may arise in the future.”

Tyrone Foster, a member of the Bristol, Virginia School Board and a detective with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, has also announced his intent to run for Bristol, Virginia Sheriff.