Bristol, Tenn. Police arrest man for October aggravated domestic assault

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee police arrested 44-year-old Michael Auntwan Jones Sunday on several charges following a domestic-related incident in October.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Meadow View Road in Bristol on October 21. Criminal warrants were served on October 22.

A police report obtained by News Channel 11 showed that officers found the victim with multiple bruises on her face and blood on her clothes. She was also bleeding from her right hand.

Jones was apprehended at a residence in Kingsport Sunday night.

Jones is charged aggravated domestic assault, domestic vandalism over $1,000, interfering with an emergency call, aggravated kidnapping, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville on a $25,000 bond.