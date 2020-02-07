Bristol, Tenn. PD: Man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly smothering woman with pillow

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is currently facing charges after Bristol police say he smothered his girlfriend with a pillow until she was unconscious and then said he would kill her.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Martin E. Williams, 39, was arrested on Thursday after police responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of 5th Street.

The release says a female victim told police that she and Williams had gotten into an argument that escalated and led to him preventing her from leaving for hours.

The victim told officers that Williams then assaulted her multiple times. Williams then allegedly placed a pillow over her mouth and nostrils to smother her until she was unconscious.

The victim informed police that Williams had a knife and said he was going to kill her several times.

The release says the victim managed to escape shortly after and ran to a neighbor’s house to call police.

Williams was founda nd placed under arrest. He is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Assault.

Williams is currently at the Sullivan County Jail and being held on a $100,000 bond.