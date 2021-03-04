Bristol Tenn. PD: Man charged after allegedly assaulting woman, 5-month-old puppy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a woman and her puppy.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, officers responded to a report of domestic violence on Tuesday, February 16.

BTPD reports John Dudley Jr., 30, was arrested after the victim told officers he had assaulted her and the 5-month-old great Pyrenees puppy.

The victim told investigators that Dudley had become angry after the dog went to the bathroom in its crate.

“He allegedly pulled the dog from its crate by the leash, frightening the dog. When he tried to put the dog in the bathtub, it bit him. At that point, the victim alleges Dudley began to punch and kick the dog, and when she tried to intervene, he pushed her into the wall,” according to the release.

BTPD reports the victim was able to get out of the home and call authorities.

Police reported finding Dudley and the dog at the home. The puppy was “obviously injured,” according to the release.

Dudley was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault and cruelty to animals. He was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

BTPD says the puppy was taken to a veterinarian for examination. The puppy reportedly was “suffering from injuries to its jaw and front paw, and appeared to have teeth that were lost or damaged during the incident.”

On February 17, Dudley returned home and started arguing with the victim, according to the release. Police were called again to the home, where the victim said Dudley had previously held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

The victim also said Dudley had “told her he would kill everyone she loved and then kill himself if she left him.”

Investigators worked with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office and found that Dudley had a history of assaulting the victim.

“He is currently on supervised probation and, as a condition of his sentence, he was ordered to stay away from the victim and have no contact with her,” the release states.

The DA’s office also confirmed Dudley was not supposed to have any contact with the victim as a condition of his release on February 17.

The DA’s office advised investigators to charge Dudley further with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of a protection order.

Dudley is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County General District Court in Bristol on March 10.