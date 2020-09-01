Bristol Tenn. PD: Man arrested after allegedly stealing motorcycle, hiding in church playground slide

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after Bristol, Tennessee police say he stole a motorcycle then attempted to hide from officers inside of a church playground slide.

According to a release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, officers were called by the East State Street Fire Station around 1 a.m. on Tuesday about a suspicious man pushing a motorcycle.

The release says officers saw the suspect, later identified as Stephen Luttrell, near the First Presbyterian Church in the 700 block of Florida Avenue.

BTPD reports Luttrell dropped the motorcycle and ran after officers tried to make contact with him.

The release says he was later found inside the slide on the church’s playground a short distance away.

Luttrell, 19 of Bristol, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with vandalism, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Luttrell was transported to the Sullivan County Jail, according to the release.

The release says not longer after his arrest, a Bristol resident on Valley Drive reported a small dirk bike had been stolen from their home.

After reviewing video evidence from the scene of that theft, Luttrell was also charged with that burglary, criminal trespass and theft.