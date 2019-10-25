Bristol, Tenn. leaders to discuss beer sales at movie theaters after proposal fell through in 2014

SANTA ROSA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Russian River Brewing Company customers clink their glasses while drinking the newly released Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the wildly popular Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer that will only be available on tap from February 7th through February 20th. Craft beer aficionados rank Pliny the Younger as one of the top beers in the world. The craft beer sector of the beverage industry has grown from being a niche market into a fast growing 12 billion dollar business, as global breweries continue to purchase smaller regional craft breweries such this week’s purchase of New York’s Blue Point Brewing by AB Inbev. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Next week, Bristol, Tennessee city leaders are set to discuss beer sales at movie theaters.

According to the agenda for next week’s work session, it said this is a topic city leaders discussed in 2014, but that it fell through.

Recently, City of Johnson City leaders amended their ordinance to allow beer to be sold at the AMC Theater in Johnson City.

PREVIOUS STORY: Johnson City gives final OK for alcohol to be sold at AMC Theater

The entire agenda item for the October 29th meeting is below: