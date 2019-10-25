Bristol, Tenn. leaders to discuss beer sales at movie theaters after proposal fell through in 2014

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Next week, Bristol, Tennessee city leaders are set to discuss beer sales at movie theaters.

According to the agenda for next week’s work session, it said this is a topic city leaders discussed in 2014, but that it fell through.

Recently, City of Johnson City leaders amended their ordinance to allow beer to be sold at the AMC Theater in Johnson City.

The entire agenda item for the October 29th meeting is below:

Discussion of On-Premises Sale of Beer in Movie Theaters
During the September work session, there was a discussion of amending the City’s beet ordinance to allow for craft beer retailers to obtain a dual permit allowing both on and off premises beer sales  During the discussions, the issue of allowing on-premises beer sales at movie theaters was brought forth by Council.  This matter was originally considered by Council in 2014.  At that time, the proposed amendment to the City’s alcoholic beverage ordinance failed on second reading.  Legal Memorandum 19-38 (attached), prepared by City Attorney Danielle Smith, details the history of the original consideration of this matter.  The City of Johnson City has recently amended their local alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow movie theaters the privilege of on-premises beer sales.
Council requested this issue be brought back at a future work session for further discussion.

Bristol, Tennessee City Council Work Session

