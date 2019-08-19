Bristol, Tenn. implements two-hour parking downtown

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee is making changes to public parking in the downtown area.

The city announced Monday that it has adopted two-hour parking limits in most public spaces downtown.

The change was made after the Downtown Strategic Plan conducted by the Walker Collaborative noted that downtown parking regulations were inconsistent, with there being one-hour, two-hour, and three-hour spaces.

City officials say the change will help downtown commerce.

“For a city to function properly and support commerce, it is important to have periodic turnover within the available parking spaces,” said Tom Anderson, director of Economic Development for Bristol, Tennessee, in a news release. “These spaces are free, and we want to make them available to everyone who wants to eat downtown, visit a shop, get their haircut or do business with one of the professional firms.”

Unrestricted on-street parking is still available on Broad Street between Sixth and Eighth streets.

