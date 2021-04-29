Bristol, Tenn. hiring lifeguards, offering free certification training

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee is hiring lifeguards and offering free lifeguard certification training.

The city is accepting applications for summer lifeguard positions at Haynesfield Pool.

Those seeking American Red Cross certification must complete seven hours of online course work before attending in-class sessions at the Tennessee High pool from 4 to 9 p.m. on May 18, 20, 25, and 27. Training is offered at no cost for those who apply. Participants must be at least 16 years old before the final class session.

Those who complete the certification are not guaranteed employment.

A job description and application are available online. To register for the certification course, visit bristoltn.recdesk.com.

For more information, contact Mike Musick at mmusick@bristoltn.org or call 423-764-4026.