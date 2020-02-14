Bristol, Tenn. Director of Schools addresses questions surrounding his doctorate title

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- For the first time, Bristol, Tennessee’s Director of Schools, Tom Sisk, is speaking out about the questions raised with his education.

“The reason I didn’t want to talk to you on Monday is because I waited until Monday to start looking for an official transcript from them. And you can imagine how shocked I was to start seeing that and I was caught off by it,” said Sisk by phone on Friday from the National Conference on Education in San Diego.

News Channel 11 attempted to interview him at Monday’s school board workshop and has been requesting an interview almost daily since.

“I have had two different professional pursuits for many years,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that there are those who have tried to marry the two together and maybe I had inadvertently helped to contribute to that.”

Sisk is referred to as “doctor” on official letterhead from the school system but that degree and its focus aren’t on his resume on file.

“That was my attempt at being transparent in terms of integrity. I think I could be called into question if I had put it on my Bristol, Tennessee application and be considered because I have a doctorate in Numismatic Studies.”

Sisk says that after working with mentor Colonel Hudson McDonald, he had hundreds of hours in training to obtain a degree in numismatic studies from Ashwood University back in 2004.

Numismatic studies is the study of coins and other currency.

“I went through hundreds of hours of interactions with him, Rod Stevens and a number of other numismatists and learned the trade of the industry and then they filed on my behalf so that I got a diploma and I have my credentials,” said Sisk.

Today, Ashwood University is known as a diploma mill run out of Pakistan. Anyone can go online, pay a fee and obtain a degree in any subject.

“It’s not a regionally accredited school. I’m not sure that it was in 2001 (when he started to become interested in obtaining education in Numismatics). I didn’t research it. I relied on others who guided me through this process,” he said.

Sisk says he has hosted several coin shows and his last one was in 2013. When asked about how this affected his pay negotiations during his interview process for Bristol City Schools, he says he took a pay cut.

“The discussion on the contract negotiations- nothing was ever talked about ‘because you have a doctorate because you have and EdS or a Masters’ – that never even entered into the conversation,” he says.

News Channel 11 reached out to School Board Chair Nelson Pyle for further comment. He said the board is “making progress” but had no further comment at this time.

Sisk says he will address the public and the media at Monday’s school board meeting.

