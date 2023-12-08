BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee is asking its residents if they can Spare a Pair of socks this winter.

The city is collecting warm socks and other cold-weather items for those in need. Those items will be distributed by community service agencies.

According to the city, the Spare a Pair campaign mirrors Bristol’s Spread the Glove campaign but with a new focus. Socks of all sizes can be dropped off at collection bins throughout Bristol. Hats, gloves and other similar clothing items will also be accepted.

Collection bins can be found at the following locations:

City Hall, 801 Anderson Street

Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell Street; and

All Bristol, Tennessee fire stations 211 Bluff City Highway 1109 King College Road 500 17th Street 361 Exide Drive 1404 Highway11W



Anyone with questions about the campaign is asked to call the city at (423) 764-4171.