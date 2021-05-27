Bristol, Tenn. City Schools to begin summer meal program June 1

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee City Schools announced the beginning of their summer meal program on Thursday.

According to a press release from the school system, free meal distribution will begin on June 1 and will run every weekday, except July 5, until it ends on July 23.

The release said there will be eight distribution locations across the city, and will vary as follows:

Mondays – Volunteer Village: 12-12:30 p.m. and Kentucky Avenue Apartments: 1-1:30 p.m.

Tuesdays – Sage Meadows Apartments: 12-12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Village Square Condominiums: 12-12:30 p.m. and Brookside Mobile Home Park: 1-1:30 p.m.

Thursdays – Mountain View Apartments: 12-12:30 p.m.

Fridays – Fairmount Elementary School: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Bristol Heights Mobile Home Park: 12-12:30 p.m.

Meals are free to all children under 18, who will receive either a hot or bagged lunch and a weekly take-home meal bundle. All meal collections will be drive-thru only, and participants will not be able to eat at the site due to COVID-19 precautions.

The release also states breakfast will be provided to children participating in BTCS summer camp as well as YMCA and Boys and Girls Club summer programming.

For more information regarding meal pickups and summer nutrition programs, click here or call BTCS School Nutrition Services at 423-652-9222.

A flyer for the meal program can be found below: