Bristol, Tenn. City Schools Director to give a statement regarding doctorate title at meeting

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Bristol, Tenn. City Schools Director Tom Sisk will give a statement to parents, teachers and the school board regarding his use of the title “doctor” at a board meeting Monday night.

This comes one week after Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton publically questioned Sisk’s educational background.

In a phone interview with News Channel 11, Sisk said that he obtained a Doctorate of Numismatics from Ashwood University- an online degree program based out of Pakistan. Numismatics is the study of coins and other forms of currency. He says he believes his experience is what got him the Bristol job, not the title.

Many people are expected to attend Monday night’s meeting as there will be an opportunity for public comment.

