Bristol, Tenn. City Schools announces expansion of SRO program with 3 new officers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee City Schools has announced an expansion to the district’s school resource officers service.

According to a release from BTCS, three new officers will be providing service to the system’s five elementary schools.

The release says the following officers have been added to the SRO program:

Officer Nathan Greene is a Bristol Tennessee Police Dept. officer of 16 years. Greene will be serving at Fairmount and Holston View Elementary. Officer Greene has also substituted as an SRO at Tennessee High and Vance Middle School.

Officer Mario Rivera is a Bristol Tennessee Police Dept. officer of four years. Rivera will be serving at Anderson and Avoca Elementary.

Officer Terry Robinson is a retired officer with 25 years of experience, according to BTCS. Robinson will be serving at Haynesfield Elementary.

“We are excited about the opportunity to offer this additional measure of safety for our elementary students and staff,” Dr. Annette Tudor, Director of Schools, said. “I am grateful to our school board and the city of Bristol for recognizing the benefits of the school resource officer program and the opportunity to expand it to our elementary community.”