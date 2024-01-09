BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee City Council approved the sale of a piece of land that would allow for a manufacturer to locate in the city.

The business would be located in the Bristol Business Park on property that spans just more than 50 acres.

The name of the business has not been revealed, but the project has been named “Project Scotland.”

Mayor Vince Turner said the location is a pad-ready site for the company, which chose the business park over locations in other states.

“It’s going to bring jobs, investment, a large investment into our community and jobs,” Turner said. “So with all that, then those people in our community, they’re buying groceries, they’re spending money, and there’s tax dollars that comes in. So the impact is great.”

Turner hopes to unveil the details of Project Scotland within the next few days.

Also during Tuesday night’s council meeting, Turner and Vice-Mayor Mark Hutton were reappointed to their roles of mayor and vice-mayor.