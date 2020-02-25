Bristol, Tenn. BOE votes to accept director of schools Tom Sisk’s resignation, appoints interim director

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tuesday afternoon, members of the Bristol, Tennesee Board of Education agreed to accept Tom Sisk’s resignation.

Sisk was appointed director of schools in Fall 2019. He came from Athens, Alabama where he served as superintendent of schools in Limestone County.

The board voted unanimously to accept Tom Sisk’s resignation and severance contract.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel is at the meeting where she reports that the school district’s attorney, Chris McCarty, said that Sisk would accept six months of his base salary and days of unused leave. He said, in the end, Sisk would take home around $50,000.

The district’s attorney, Chris McCarty is addressing the board. He says that Sisk has signed a severance agreement and the board will be discussing that tonight. pic.twitter.com/U4NzmqMdIa — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 25, 2020

The board also appointed Dr. Annette Tudor as the interim director of schools.

