Bristol, Tenn. BOE approves hiring Dr. Annette Tudor as director of schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials in Bristol, Tennessee have approved hiring Dr. Annette Tudor as the school system’s next director of schools.

The Bristol Board of Education gave unanimous approval Monday evening.

Tudor has served as interim director since Tom Sisk resigned amid questions over his doctorate degree. She was also interim director during the hiring of Sisk.

Tudor has worked for Bristol, Tennessee Schools for nearly 20 years, as a teacher and administrator.

The Board of Education will now focus on coming up with a contract with Tudor.