Bristol, Tenn. BOE approves contract to make Dr. Annette Tudor next director of schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials in Bristol, Tennessee have approved a contract with Dr. Annette Tudor to become the next director of schools.

The Bristol Board of Education approved the contract in a special called meeting Monday night.

Tudor was serving as interim director of schools following the resignation of Tom Sisk, who stepped down amid questions over his doctorate degree.

Tudor has worked for Bristol, Tennessee Schools for nearly 20 years, as a teacher and administrator.

Her four-year contract will begin July 1.