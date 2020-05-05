LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 11

Bristol, Tenn. BOE approves contract to make Dr. Annette Tudor next director of schools

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – School officials in Bristol, Tennessee have approved a contract with Dr. Annette Tudor to become the next director of schools.

The Bristol Board of Education approved the contract in a special called meeting Monday night.

Tudor was serving as interim director of schools following the resignation of Tom Sisk, who stepped down amid questions over his doctorate degree.

Tudor has worked for Bristol, Tennessee Schools for nearly 20 years, as a teacher and administrator.

Her four-year contract will begin July 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss