Bristol Tenn. Board of Education calls special meeting to discuss Director of Schools contract

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennesse Board of Education will discuss the possibility of a resolution related to the contract for the Director of Schools, as well as the appointment of an interim director if necessary.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s special-called meeting, the board will hear a presentation and hold a discussion with board counsel in regards to a possible resolution that is related to the contract for the director of schools.

The agenda also shows the board will discuss and possibly appoint an interim director of schools if necessary following the discussion of the resolution.

The meeting follows questions by Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton into Director of Schools Dr. Tom Sisk’s educational background.

Sisk told News Channel 11 that he received a Doctorate of Numismatics from Ashwood University, an online university based out of Pakistan.

Numismatics is the study of coins and currency. Sisk maintains that his experience as an educator, rather than his degree, qualifies him for the position.

Tuesday’s special called meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.