Bristol, Tenn. to reopen Slater Center

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee will reopen the Slater Community Center more than a year after it was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says activities will resume at the Slater Center beginning May 3. The community center will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Participants with even-numbered birth years will be able to access the center on Mondays and Wednesdays while those with odd-numbered birth years will be able to visit on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Slater Center will be closed on Fridays for cleaning.

The city also announced the following modifications:

Face masks will be required inside the building and proper social distancing should be practiced.

Upon entry, all participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposure, including a temperature check. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will not be permitted to participate in programs.

All classes will be held in the large gymnasium.

No equipment will be provided for yoga classes. Participants must bring their own.

Exercise rooms will be open with a one-hour time limit per user.

No food or drinks will be permitted in the building with the exception of water bottles. Water fountains will not be in operation.

Patrons will be able to play billiards with a limit of two players per table, though no spectators will be permitted.

The cafeteria will be open for fellowship with appropriate social distancing, though no meals or snacks will be served.

One-on-one fitness classes will resume on May 17 with prior registration required.

At any point, should the number of participants in the building or adequate space become a concern, staff may limit additional individuals from entering.

Participants will be required to submit new information and release forms. Registration will be available April 19–30. Online registration is encouraged.

In-person registrations may also be completed at the Slater Center office during this period from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals with even-numbered birth years may register in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, and those with odd-numbered birth years on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays during this two-week period will be open for any in-person registrations.