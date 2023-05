BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol State Liners will hold a meet-and-greet ahead of the 2023 season-opening game.

On Monday, June 5, attendees can meet State Liners players and enjoy live music and food trucks at Boyce Cox Field. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The State Liners season kicks off on Tuesday, June 6, against the Princeton WhistlePigs. The first home game of the season will be Thursday, June 8 against the Kingsport Axmen.

To view the full State Liners schedule, click here.