BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol State Liners are hosting a “Paint the Park Purple” event during Tuesday’s game against Bluefield in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first pitch is at 7 p.m. at Boyce Cox Field.

David Rudd with the Bristol State Liners spoke with Good Morning Tri-Cities to tell viewers more about the event.