BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A plan is in motion to move Bristol’s Appalachian League team to Bristol, Tennessee.

Bristol State Liners President and General Manager and Bristol, Tennessee City Council member Mahlon Luttrell made his pitch to fellow council members Tuesday.

He wants the city to contribute to the construction of a $7 million new stadium, which would also serve as home to Tennessee High’s baseball team.

“If we want to maintain this level of baseball we have got to go into a new facility with modern technology and modern conveniences,” Lutrell told News Channel 11.

The State Liners have long played at DeVault Park in Bristol, Virginia. Luttrell said efforts to convince Bristol, Virginia to improve the facility have been unsuccessful.

He hopes bringing the plan across state lines will generate investment.

“Obviously if we earn the support from Bristol City Council and hopefully that will allow me and others to go forward and seek some other funding from maybe private investors,” Luttrell said.

The proposed new location is Whitetop Creek Park off Highway 394 near the Bristol Dragway.

Knoxville-based Boyd Sports, which operates the State Liners as well as other local Appalachian League teams including the Johnson City Doughboys, has already offered to kick in up to $2 million.

Boyd Sports President Chris Allen said the move would be good for the team and the town.

“There’s nothing bad about baseball, and you put baseball in a community it’s good. It’s good for the community. We’ve proven that in our other markets,” Allen said.