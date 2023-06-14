BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is bringing back its super raffle for a fifth time with some huge prizes.

On Wednesday, the Birthplace of Country Music announced the return of the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle. In 2023, the organization plans to raffle away $250,000 in prizes.

The 49 various prizes include four different types of vehicles, an ATV, a 2023 Indian motorcycle, and all-expense paid tropical vacation, a grill package and other items. The raffle will also feature more than $69,000 in cash prizes. You can see a full list of prizes online.

Raffle tickets benefit the museum and the Birthplace of Country Music non-profit organization. Each ticket is $100, and there are 5,000 available. Anyone purchasing tickets must be at least 18 years old.

“If you purchase a ticket, we wish you the very best of luck in taking home one of our awesome prizes,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the museum. “I would say we have sold out every year, which is exciting. So if you want those tickets, don’t wait too long.”

The winners of the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle will be announced at the museum from 12-4 p.m. during the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival on Sept. 10. Winners do not have to be present in order to claim their prizes.

You can purchase tickets online. Tickets can also be purchased at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in person.