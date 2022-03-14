NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just days after two Democratic lawmakers called for a halt to Tennessee’s gas tax, a Tri-Cities state senator said such a plan could slow road repair plans.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said losing revenue from the gas tax could cost the state millions.

Last week, Democratic Reps. John Ray Clemmons and Bo Mitchell called on Gov. Bill Lee to place a 90-day moratorium on the state’s gas tax.

“It’s something that sounds good, but in practicality, it’s not,” Lundberg said.

The Tennessee gas tax is 27.4 cents per gallon. Of that, 16.4 cents go to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, 10.2 cents go to cities and counties, and .8 of a cent goes to the state’s general fund.

TDOT’s portion is used for bridge and road construction and maintenance.

On the state’s gas tax webpage, it said the estimated total gas tax revenue is $896 million. A three-month freeze on the tax would mean the state would lose roughly $224 million.

Lundberg said the state’s “pay as you go” style of funding road construction relies on the gas tax revenue to complete projects.

“We have no road debt. We pay as we go. As we have the money to build roads, we use it,” Lundberg said. “If we eliminate that for three months, that will cost Tennessee about a quarter billion dollars.”

Without three months of funding, Lundberg said it could put some road projects on the backburner, especially ones that are in the planning stages right now.

“We might slow down or stop projects that are very important,” Lundberg said. “We might push those back several years.”

Fellow Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City), a member of the House Transportation Committee, said Tennesseeans need that 27 cent per gallon relief right now.

“I think it’d be a big help to the people. Instantly save over twenty cents a gallon. People will drives miles just to save a nickel it seems,” Campbell said.

Candida Pace was able to find gas for $3.99 in Elizabethton on Monday. She said she would support a gas tax freeze because it would help her out at the pump.

“It’s killing our pockets. Anything to bring it down, I guess, I would support that,” Pace said.

With concern for TDOT projects in mind, Campbell said the state could find ways to keep freeze the tax and still keep road projects funded.

“With so many funding streams in place currently and the federal money coming down, the federal transportation dollars, that Tennesseans wouldn’t see any difference in terms of what they see out of the roads,” Campbell said.

Lundberg said maintaining full funding for roads would actually save drivers more on gas in the long run than the three-month tax freeze.

“The better our roads are, frankly, the better gas mileage is for cars,” Lundberg said. “No matter what you’re driving, it’s better if the roads are in better shape.”

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushed for a 12-month gas tax freeze earlier this year. Virginia Democrats and one Republican blocked it.

The proposal is still in the Virginia House budget for 2023, but not in the Senate’s.

On the national level, a Senate bill would freeze an 18 cent federal gas tax until the end of 2022.

Locally, gas cost $4.11 in the Tri-Cities on Monday, according to AAA, but that is actually a two-cent decrease from the previous day.

AAA said that price is 25 cents more than a week ago.