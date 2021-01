BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A member of the Bristol Virginia School Board is running for Sheriff for the City of Bristol V.A.

Tyrone Foster announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon his intent to run for the position.

Those that are close to me have known of my dream and passion to run for Sheriff in Bristol VA the last several years. I have chosen not to run against the previous administrations because of personal relationships and professional courtesy. Sheriff David Maples pic.twitter.com/8KDHLA69XW — Tyrone Foster (@bigpapi1958) January 23, 2021

Foster said this decision came after learning a few weeks ago that Sheriff David Maples would be retiring in 2021.

Foster said he chose not to run in the past against previous administrations due to “personal relationships and professional courtesy.”