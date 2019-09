BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol school officials have approved a contract with Dr. Tom Sisk to be the school system’s next director.

The Board of Education approved the contract in a special called meeting Thursday evening.

The new director of schools will start his new role on November 1, according to his contract.

Sisk is currently the superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama.

RELATED: Bristol TN School Board chooses Dr. Tom Sisk as next superintendent