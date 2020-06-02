Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to observe #TheShowMustBePaused Tuesday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion says they will join others in the music industry by participating in the #TheShowMustBePaused” campaign to honor George Floyd.

The organization posted on Instagram Monday night, saying “we are pausing in solidarity with our black community. This is a time to listen, express love and promote understanding to make our world a better place.”

The effort across the music industry asks for music companies and organizations to halt, radio shows to go silent and other channels to go dark.

#theshowmustbepaused

