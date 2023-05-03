BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Music writers with Southern Living magazine ranked the South’s top music festivals last month, naming Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion among national names like Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo.

The April 22 article titled “The South’s Best Music Festivals You Should Attend” named 20 top festivals that span a wide variety of genres. Coming in at 14th, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion was described as a celebration of the city’s musical heritage and modern impact.

“On State Street in Bristol’s historic downtown, you’ll find 20 indoor venues and outdoor stages hosting over 100 artists that showcase the best of Appalachian music and beyond,” the article said.

Austin City Limits took the list’s top spot for its wide offerings and two-weekend structure, and Bonnaroo was awarded second place for its sprawling musical coverage.

This year’s BR&R Reunion lineup featured headliners like Nickel Creek, 49 Winchester, Amythyst Kiah and Sierra Hull among dozens of other acts. You can find the full slate of performances online.