BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Leaders of the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival are set to announce the final lineup Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Birthplace of County Music Museum, the festival’s parent organization, a press conference will kick off at 10 a.m. to reveal the last lineup of performers set to take the stage Sept. 9-11.

The 2022 Rhythm & Roots commemorative poster will also be unveiled during the press conference and presented to the City of Bristol, Tennessee and the City of Bristol, Virginia.

News Channel 11 will livestream the event at the top of this story and on the WJHL Facebook page.