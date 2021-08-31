Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announces new additions to festival lineup

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Two new musical acts have been added to the lineup for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

According to a tweet from festival organizers, Cory Wong and A Thousand Horses will perform at the festival.

Wong will play on the Cumberland Stage on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 p.m. Organizers say A Thousand Horses will end the festival on Sunday from the State Street Stage at 5:30 p.m.

The changes to the lineup come after at least four musical acts backed out of their performances due to the festival’s COVID-19 protocols. The protocols did not include a vaccine or negative test result requirement, which prompted Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to be the first band to back out.

Shortly after Isbell announced they would not be performing, other acts like Yola, Morgan Wade and Annabelle’s Curse stated they would not be coming to the festival.