BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The 21st Anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival returns this weekend and will bring live music and activities to Historic Downtown Bristol.

THURSDAY — Kick-Off Concert

  • WHO: The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo
  • WHERE: The Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel.
  • WHAT: limited audience of 150 people will start the weekend of festivities.
  • WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets are $25

FESTIVAL DETAILS

  • Festival gates open Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m.
  • Traffic will be routed around Historic Downtown Bristol.
  • Shuttles are available to transport guests to and from the festival.
  • Headliners include JJ Grey, Tanya Tucker, Rosanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, The War and Treaty, Asleep at the Wheel, and more.
  • Weekend and single-day passes are available for purchase.
  • Food and art vendors on site.

CHILDREN’S DAY RETURNS

  • Children’s Day will be held Saturday at Anderson Park.
  • Activities include crafts, games, and performances.
  • Performances by Fairmount Red Hawk Musicians, Sydney Grey, Bristol Ballet, Theater Bristol, Sullins Academy, and the Bearcats Bluegrass Band.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

  • “1968: A Folsom Redemption” special exhibit in tribute to Johnny Cash is on display through Oct. 20 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. ($5 or included in the cost of museum admission)
  • Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road Artmobile will be open Wednesday through Sunday for school visits and festival goers. (Free)
  • Yoga at Cumberland Park Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Bring a mat. (Free with festival wristband)

To purchase tickets or to see a full line-up, click here.