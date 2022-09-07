BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The 21st Anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival returns this weekend and will bring live music and activities to Historic Downtown Bristol.
THURSDAY — Kick-Off Concert
- WHO: The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo
- WHERE: The Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel.
- WHAT: limited audience of 150 people will start the weekend of festivities.
- WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
- COST: Tickets are $25
FESTIVAL DETAILS
- Festival gates open Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m.
- Traffic will be routed around Historic Downtown Bristol.
- Shuttles are available to transport guests to and from the festival.
- Headliners include JJ Grey, Tanya Tucker, Rosanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, The War and Treaty, Asleep at the Wheel, and more.
- Weekend and single-day passes are available for purchase.
- Food and art vendors on site.
CHILDREN’S DAY RETURNS
- Children’s Day will be held Saturday at Anderson Park.
- Activities include crafts, games, and performances.
- Performances by Fairmount Red Hawk Musicians, Sydney Grey, Bristol Ballet, Theater Bristol, Sullins Academy, and the Bearcats Bluegrass Band.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
- “1968: A Folsom Redemption” special exhibit in tribute to Johnny Cash is on display through Oct. 20 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. ($5 or included in the cost of museum admission)
- Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road Artmobile will be open Wednesday through Sunday for school visits and festival goers. (Free)
- Yoga at Cumberland Park Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Bring a mat. (Free with festival wristband)
To purchase tickets or to see a full line-up, click here.