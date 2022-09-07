BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The 21st Anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival returns this weekend and will bring live music and activities to Historic Downtown Bristol.

THURSDAY — Kick-Off Concert

WHO: The Larry Keel Experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo

WHERE: The Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel.

WHAT: limited audience of 150 people will start the weekend of festivities.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

COST: Tickets are $25

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Festival gates open Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m., and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Traffic will be routed around Historic Downtown Bristol.

Shuttles are available to transport guests to and from the festival.

Headliners include JJ Grey, Tanya Tucker, Rosanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, The War and Treaty, Asleep at the Wheel, and more.

Weekend and single-day passes are available for purchase.

Food and art vendors on site.

CHILDREN’S DAY RETURNS

Children’s Day will be held Saturday at Anderson Park.

Activities include crafts, games, and performances.

Performances by Fairmount Red Hawk Musicians, Sydney Grey, Bristol Ballet, Theater Bristol, Sullins Academy, and the Bearcats Bluegrass Band.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

“1968: A Folsom Redemption” special exhibit in tribute to Johnny Cash is on display through Oct. 20 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. ($5 or included in the cost of museum admission)

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road Artmobile will be open Wednesday through Sunday for school visits and festival goers. (Free)

Yoga at Cumberland Park Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Bring a mat. (Free with festival wristband)

To purchase tickets or to see a full line-up, click here.