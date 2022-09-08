BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A preview event took place for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on top of the Bristol Hotel.

The Lumac Rooftop Bar hosted three musical acts: The Larry Keel experience, Woody Woodworth & The Piners, and Old Line Skiffle Combo.

This gave guests a taste of the music they’ll be hearing at the Reunion this weekend.

This will mark the 21st year of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

“We’re expecting a good crowd. Our ticket sales have really picked up over the last couple of weeks. So we think that we won’t be at where we were before pre-pandemic, but we will be above what we were last year. So, that’s pretty exciting,” said Leah Ross, the executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music.

It’s been 95 years since Bristol was named the birthplace of country music.

Ross tells us they are expecting attendance to be in the 30,000s.

“Stage to stage, you can just go everywhere all times of the day and night and hear amazing music,” said Thommy Burns of The Old Line Skiffle Combo.

Ross also encourages attendees to take advantage of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion app.

“There’s music everywhere, but just look at that schedule. Download it because that’s going to help you really plan out your day,” says Ross.