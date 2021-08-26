LIVE NOW /
Bristol Rhythm Road Race to kick off Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

(Photo: WJHL)

BRISTOL (WJHL) — Saturday, Sept. 11, runners, joggers and walkers alike can join the race at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 5K and 10K.

The events kick off from Anderson Park at 8 a.m. and is overseen by the We Run Events agency.

Both the 5K and 10K will be on a flatter course than previous years, and the 10K has an hour and 30 minute time limit.

Pre-registration for the Bristol Rhythm 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run has begun for $30. The registration fee for the day of the event is $35.

The form must be printed, filled out and can be dropped off at the Birthplace of Country Music office at 416 State St. Suite A Bristol, Tennessee.

CLICK HERE to register.

