Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion is underway

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival is back after taking a year off due to pandemic-related safety concerns.

Over the weekend more than 100 artists and bands will perform at the festival even after some backed out last minute. Headliners include acts such as Blackberry Smoke, Dr. Dog, and the SteelDrivers.

Event organizer Leah Ross said the festival is incredibly important to the Bristol economy, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s a very important thing for our community because so many of our community businesses depend on the visitors to help them make it through the long winters, to help them survive and keep their doors open as much as it helps us to keep going,” Ross said.

The festival will continue through Sunday, Sept. 12. To see a full lineup of events you can visit the Bristol Rhythm and Roots

Or check out the social media post from the festival below: