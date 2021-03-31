BCM announces Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 talent lineup

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music has announced the talent lineup for the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in September 2021.

Some of the musicians set to perform at the event scheduled for September 10-12 include Jason Isabell and The 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker and Blackberry Smoke.

You can see a full list of talent below:

“We worked hard to keep our lineup as consistent as we could with the lineup we had hoped to have at last year’s cancelled event, but the pandemic forced us to make some difficult decisions,” the press release said.

The festival plans to host about 100 bands for the three-day event.

The deadline for food and craft vendor applications has been extended until April 30.

Weekend passes to the 20th annual music festival are $100 plus tax and fees.

You can learn more about this year’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion from organizers tonight at 6 P.M. on News Channel 11.