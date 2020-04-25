Bristol restaurants following different guidelines on TN, VA sides

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia are separated by a few feet.

“It’s really always interesting for us in Bristol because of that state line,” Bristol Chamber of Commerce president Beth Rhinehart said.

We are all separated by a few feet right now. Six to be exact.

“It’s like when we went from talking to each other to texting.”

But here, on Monday, a few feet away will look a lot different.

“I don’t know if we’ve really had this kind of situation before where we’ve had something as dramatic for our businesses,” Rhinehart said.

Tennessee restaurants are set to reopen Monday, under Governor Bill Lee’s phased plan.

“It is exciting to hear that we are going to be able to start working our way towards that new normal so we are thrilled about that but at the same time we want to make sure that we do it right we do it safely,” Delta Blues restaurant owner Travis Penn said.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has not yet provided a reopening plan for his state, leaving those restaurants in question.

“Well we’re ready to open and we’re 100 feet away from those guys and it’s definitely a competitive disadvantage when I’m looking at four restaurants that are gonna be open on Monday but we’re gonna follow the local orders and we’ll be ready to open when we can,” Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant owner Brad Smith said.

But both sides have this in common: when they do reopen, they will be doing so cautiously and safely.

“Yeah we need to figure out what we need to do to follow the guidelines state guidelines whatever we need to do to make sure we do it safely and do it right,” Penn said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.