Bristol releases ‘Movies in the Park’ lineup

The City of Bristol, Tennessee has released the lineup for this year’s “Friday Night Movies in the Park.”

The outdoor movie series will feature family-friendly films on Fridays of each month from June to August at Anderson Park and Steele Creek Park’s splash pad.

The series will begin at Anderson Park with the screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on June 14, followed by “Captain Marvel” on July 12, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” on August 9.

The grand finale will take place August 31 with the showing of “Aquaman” at the Steele Creek splash pad.

Pre-show activities will start at 7 p.m. and movies will begin at sunset. Admission is free.

Concessions will include popcorn, candy, and drinks.

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets.